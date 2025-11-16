‘Temporary setback’: H-1B clampdown won’t stop Indian talent, says Andhra CM Naidu

The recent tightening of the H-1B visa regime in the United States is a temporary hurdle, not a dead end, for Indian tech talent, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said. The enduring cost advantage and skill set of Indian professionals will bring global employers back, he asserted in an interview with PTI.

Naidu, who was among the earliest to envision Hyderabad as a tech hub, said Indian professionals remain in high demand worldwide for their advanced capabilities and economic value.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are among the top contributors of Indian tech professionals migrating to the US under the H-1B visa programme.

However, the recent overhaul announced by President Donald Trump has sparked fresh concerns. From September 21, 2025, companies filing new visa petitions will need to pay a supplemental fee of $1 lakh. While Trump initially justified the hike as a move to curb programme abuse, he later admitted that the US lacks the talent pool for certain specialised roles and must rely on foreign professionals.

"Cost is very, very important...you (Indian techies) are providing cost-effective services. They are bound to depend on us. That is going to happen. I am very clear," Naidu said.

Calling the current phase a "temporary setback", Naidu added: "Some people will suffer. But, we have to make use of them."

He affirmed that any restrictions will not derail Indian professionals. Asked if Andhra Pradesh would support displaced tech workers, Naidu said opportunities will arise as India adopts emerging technologies — from 4G tech stacks and satellites to drones and AI-driven quantum computing. "We will create opportunities," he said.

As the US tightens its immigration policies, other nations — Canada, Australia, the UK, and several across Europe and the Middle East — are actively scouting for talent in areas like AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.

Analysts note that global firms are adjusting their hiring models, tapping into India’s talent pool through remote roles and local engineering hubs. This shift is already opening new doors for professionals from Andhra Pradesh and across the country.

Industry observers say that digital transformation across sectors is sustaining global demand for niche skills, keeping Indian professionals resilient despite changes in US immigration policy.