'Terrorists may take advantage': Bangladesh raises alarm over Mamata allowing refugees into Bengal

The government of Bangladesh has formally expressed its objections to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent declaration concerning providing shelter to refugees from Bangladesh. Officials fear that such an announcement could potentially be exploited by terrorists, according to India Today TV.

At a significant rally for the Trinamool Congress on July 21, Banerjee stated, "I cannot speak anything about Bangladesh as it is another country. The Indian government will speak about that. But if helpless people (from Bangladesh) knock on Bengal's door, we will give them shelter."

She also referred to a United Nations resolution, emphasising the need for neighbours to respect the rights of refugees.

Following her speech, Banerjee reiterated her commitment on social media, highlighting the recent return of hundreds from Bangladesh to West Bengal and informing them that the state administration has been instructed to assist these returnees. She noted that while many were safely escorted to their destinations, a small number required help, which her government provided, stating, "United we stand."

In response, the Bangladesh government has lodged strong objections through the High Commission of India, asserting that Banerjee's comments, particularly her promises of refuge, could incite individuals with ill intentions to take advantage of the situation. Bangladesh officials conveyed that they are working to restore normalcy amid escalating violence in the country, labelling Banerjee's remarks as "misleading."

Bangladesh's Foreign Minister, Hasan Mahmud, addressed the issue on a local news channel, stating, "With due respect to the West Bengal Chief Minister, with whom we share a very close relationship, we want to make it clear that her comments have a lot of scope for confusion. Therefore, we have given a note to the Government of India."

The recent situation in Bangladesh has been characterised by widespread protests by students demanding equal opportunities in government job quotas, with reports indicating a death toll as high as 184.

An ongoing nationwide internet blackout has further complicated the situation, limiting information flow. While connectivity was partially restored on Tuesday night, priority has been given to essential services, including banks and media outlets.