'Thank you, my friend Putin': PM Modi gets birthday call, backs peace in Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who called to extend greetings on his 75th birthday. Modi said India remains committed to strengthening its partnership with Moscow while supporting a peaceful end to the Ukraine war.

"Thank you, my friend, President Putin, for your phone call and warm wishes on my 75th birthday. We are committed to further strengthening our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. India is ready to make all possible contributions towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict,' Modi wrote on X.

The Russian leader's call came a day after US President Donald Trump also reached out to Modi with birthday greetings in what was seen as a gesture to reset ties with New Delhi.

"Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday," Modi posted on Tuesday. "Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," he added.

Trump's outreach marked a shift in tone after months of strain over Washington's steep tariffs on Indian goods and its criticism of New Delhi's energy imports from Russia. His call came on the eve of Modi's milestone birthday.

Modi, born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat, has served as prime minister since 2014. His 75th birthday saw a series of tributes from global leaders, business figures, and politicians at home.