'The time is not far when Assembly Elections will be held...': PM Modi on statehood in Jammu & Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored soon. He also mentioned that Assembly elections will be conducted once the statehood is reinstated.

Addressing a public rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur in support of BJP candidates, the PM said, "... The time is not far when Assembly Elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir will get the status of statehood. You will be able to share your dreams with your MLA and your ministers..."

Modi also assured that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir will occur without the threat of terrorism, strikes, stone-pelting, or cross-border firing.

"Please trust me, I will get rid of the problems plaguing Jammu and Kashmir for the last 60 years. I have fulfilled my promise as Jammu and Kashmir has completely transformed in the last 10 years," he said.

Speaking at the rally, Modi stated that he had kept his promise to alleviate the longstanding struggles of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He also challenged the Congress and other opposition parties to attempt to reintroduce Article 370 of the Constitution.

The BJP-led government removed Article 370 from the constitution back in August 2019. Prime Minister Modi, while campaigning for BJP candidates Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore in Udhampur and Jammu, emphasized the importance of the upcoming elections in ensuring a strong government at the Centre capable of tackling the country's challenges effectively.

Udhampur is scheduled to vote on April 19.

Speaking at the rally in Udhampur, PM Modi criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for allegedly eating mutton during the month of Sawan last year, suggesting they disregard the sentiments of the majority. Without directly naming them, PM Modi likened their actions to those of the Mughals and accused them of trying to provoke the people of the country.

"The people of Congress and INDI alliance do not care about the sentiments of the majority of the people of the country. They enjoy playing with the sentiments of the people. A person who has been sentenced by the court and who is on bail -- they visit the house of such a criminal and enjoys cooking mutton in the month of Sawan and they make a video of it to tease the people of the country," news agency quoted PM Modi as saying.

"The law does not stop anyone from eating anything but the intentions of these people are something else. When the Mughals attacked here, they were not satisfied until they demolished the temples. So just like Mughals, they want to tease the people of the country by showing the video in the month of Sawan," PM said.

The PM was referring to a viral video from September last year, where Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rahul Gandhi were seen cooking mutton together.