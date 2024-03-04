‘They can telecast it live if they want’: Arvind Kejriwal says nothing to hide from ED

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he has nothing to hide from the Enforcement Directorate but contended that the summonses issued by the central agency repeatedly are illegal. He reiterated that the ED summonses are illegal.

Kejriwal’s comments come as the Aam Aadmi Party convener skipped the eighth ED summons on Monday. The agency has been issuing summons in connection with the excise policy case, all of which the AAP leader has skipped. He, however, expressed his willingness to appear before the agency on video-conferencing after March 12.

"My stand has always been that ED summons are illegal. I have written to them many times but they have not responded...I have written that I am not hiding anything and am ready to answer all your questions and you can ask through video conferencing. This is my right...There is no demand from my side, but if they want, they can telecast the questioning live..." said Kejriwal, as reported by news agency ANI.

However, it is likely that the agency would issue its ninth summons and not allow Kejriwal to appear virtually.

Meanwhile, AAP has alleged that the ED’s intention is to arrest Kejriwal in the “middle of the Lok Sabha polls”. The Lok Sabha elections are expected to be held in April-May and the dates are yet to be announced.

Kejriwal has to appear before a city court on March 16 as it has sought the minister’s personal appearance in a complaint filed by the ED over his skipping of the summonses.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that no further relaxation should be given to Kejriwal and that the agency should deal with him strictly. Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana has said that Kejriwal has disrespected the law by repeatedly skipping the ED summonses.