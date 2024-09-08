'They have disrespected the nation': Vinesh Phogat targets BJP, says 'they should be charged with sedition'

Wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat has suggested that people who were happy about her loss at the Paris Olympics should be charged with "sedition" for disrespecting the nation.

Phogat joined the Congress on August 6 and has been named as the party's candidate for the Julana constituency in the Haryana Assembly election.

After her first political rally in Julana on Sunday, Vinesh Phogat spoke to India Today TV about recent comments from former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former Haryana minister Anil Vij against her.

"We have been hearing such statements (by BJP leaders) for the last 1.5 years. This shows their mentality. If they are saying that they are happy that I didn't win at Olympics, they should be tried for sedition. That medal didn't belong to me but to the whole nation. They have disrespected the nation," she said.

Vinesh Phogat's statement followed comments from Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former Wrestling Federation of India chief accused of sexual harassment. Singh claimed Phogat lost in the Paris Olympics because "God punished her" for cheating.

Phogat, who was the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final, was disqualified in Paris for being 100 grams overweight in her 50-kilogram category.

Reacting to Anil Vij's statement who called her Congress ki beti (Congress's daughter), Phogat said, "I am the nation's daughter and will always remain one."

The Congress candidate for Julana, Vinesh Phogat, accused the BJP of failing to support her and show solidarity during her challenges.

"When I returned to India from Paris, a huge roadshow took place in my welcome. No one from the BJP, be it the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister or any other leader, came to welcome me and show support. They just put statements on social media that we gave this much (monetary rewards) to me but everyone knows that they are doing it for votes," she said.

Vinesh Phogat thanked Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Deepender Hooda for their support, saying she’s grateful to be with a party that stood by her during tough times.

Regarding fellow wrestler Sakshee Malik’s comments on her political entry, Phogat said it’s not just Malik’s fight but a struggle for all women and female athletes facing exploitation. She claimed that the BJP is trying to interfere with the investigation using money and power.

Sakshee Malik said that Vinesh and Bajrang’s choice to enter politics was their personal decision. She also stated that the women wrestlers' protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh should not be altered or used for other purposes.

"What Sakshee said is true (about personal decision). But we are together and we will fight till the end," Phogat said.

Vinesh Phogat said her main election promises include building a sports stadium, improving infrastructure, and enhancing women's safety.