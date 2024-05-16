'This election I am going to win': PM Modi says not first 100, but 125-day plan ready in exclusive interview

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive interview with India Today Group, said that he is confident that the NDA government will come to power for the third term. The PM said "blueprint for the first 100 days of his third term was ready", adding that he was planning another 25 days to the plan, focussed just on the youth of the country.

The Prime Minister, who has always stressed on youth and their future, said he was forced to think of a blueprint for 125 days after seeing the enthusiasm amongst first-time voters and the younger generation during his election campaigns.

"I feel their inspiration, so I want to make a plan for 125 days. I have already made a plan for 100 days. I want to add 25 more days," PM Modi said.

He added that he wanted the youth of the country to pitch ideas and list their priorities.

"I want the involvement of the youth and want them to share their ideas. I want to dedicate 25 days in total to the youth of my country. I will do it, I am moving ahead from 100 days," PM Modi, who is seeking a record third consecutive term, said.

Earlier, during the Lok Sabha election campaign in Maharashtra, PM Modi said that he has already started holding meetings on his first 100 days agenda and the 100-day plan would begin promptly after June 4 to avoid any delays in decision-making.

Speaking to the India Today Group in an exclusive interaction, PM Modi said: "Firstly, the Election that I am going to win, the Government will be formed by us. I got a call from President Putin. For the invitation of the September meeting. I got a call from G-7 that we need a meeting, the world is fully confident that this government will be formed..."

When asked his party leaders and their participation in the elections, PM Modi said: "I had told my party a year ago that don't wait for the candidate, your candidate has been declared. And that is Kamal (Lotus). Kamal (Lotus) is your candidate and there is no one else, so for one year I have decided to work only for Kamal. I had refused my party in that way. So, we all are working for Kamal. I am also working for Kamal. My colleagues are also working for Kamal and our opponents are also working for Kamal. Because the more mud they throw, the more the Lotus blooms, so they are doing that work and we are talking about Lotus."

On being asked about whether this year can be termed as a comfortable election, PM Modi said: "We should never go into the comfort zone. If this is comfortable then I will challenge myself. See, you must have noticed that there are more accidents on straight highways and where there are curves, there are fewer accidents. I want to keep my team alert and awake. I want to keep them running, so I do not accept a world of comfort zone."

Talking about the Lok Sabha elections and working hard during the campaigning phase, PM Modi said: "For me, I am meeting the people. Understanding their feelings is my life force and my energy. Secondly, in a democracy, we should not take elections in the limited sense of victory or defeat. It is a very big open university in a way.

You have the opportunity to take your thoughts to the people. And when you take your thoughts directly, then there is neither dilution nor diversion, that is, you can convey the message perfectly. Like, I had gone to Kashi. I was in Kashi mode, but when I went to Koderma and saw the scene there, I changed the topic of my entire speech. Earlier, I used to go. I used to think differently because I felt that I have to talk to these people. And I believe. It is the duty of all political parties to make full use of elections. Educate the voters, educate them with your working style, and educate them with your programmes. Everyone should do this work. I would like to do it even now, there are still 15 to 20 days left."