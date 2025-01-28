'This is very wrong': Mohandas Pai as Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan booked under SC/ST Act

Mohandas Pai, former Infosys CFO, has called for fairness in legal proceedings after Infosys co-founder Senapathy Kris Gopalakrishnan and 16 others were charged under the SC/ST Act. "This is very wrong. Govt should ensure that innocent people in governing boards are not wrongly charged like this," he said, adding that the rights of all should be protected.

The case against Gopalakrishnan and others was filed based on a complaint by Durgappa, a member of the Bovi tribal community and a former faculty member at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). He alleges that he was falsely implicated in a 2014 honey trap case, leading to his dismissal. Durgappa also claims he was subjected to caste-based abuse and threats.

The 71st City Civil and Sessions Court directed the Sadashiva Nagar police to file the case, naming Gopalakrishnan, former IISc Director Balaram, and others, including senior faculty members Govindan Rangarajan, Sridhar Warrier, and Sandya Vishwswaraih.

The other individuals accused in this case include Hari KVS, Dasappa, Balaram P, Hemalata Mhishi, Chattopadyaya K, Pradeep D Sawkar, and Manoharan.

There was no immediate reaction from the IISc faculty or from Kris Gopalakrishnan, who also serves as a member of the IISc Board of Trustees.



