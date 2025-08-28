'This must be our clarion call to...': Kamal Haasan condemns US tariffs as political attack on Indian sovereignty

Makkal Needhi Maiam party and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan on Thursday voiced strong criticism against the US government's 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports, labelling it a significant threat to the sovereignty of Indian livelihoods. Haasan has urged both the Centre and state governments to implement immediate measures to provide relief to exporters affected by these tariffs.

Haasan proposed several interventions, including a two-year moratorium on MSME loan repayments and the introduction of a special emergency credit line. He also advocated for expanding guarantee covers, restoring low-interest export credits, and clearing pending GST, RODTEP, and RoSCTL refunds swiftly.

Haasan emphasised the need for temporary power-tariff concessions and freight support to open new markets, alongside liberalised import norms for synthetic yarns.

The Rajya Sabha MP articulated a vision for India's future, stating, "Let us not treat this merely as crisis management. This must be our clarion call for a decade-long mission to secure India's place in the supply chains of tomorrow; rare earths, semiconductors, batteries, power electronics, and advanced textiles," he declared, highlighting the strategic importance of this initiative.

Haasan's critique extended to the geopolitical implications of the tariffs. "The 50 per cent US tariffs on our exporters is not about trade nor Ukraine. They are a political cudgel, aimed at shaking our resolve. When the sovereignty of Indian livelihoods is challenged, the nation must act together. I urge the Union and State governments to provide immediate relief," he insisted.

In response to these challenges, Haasan called for a concerted national effort to explore new global markets and ensure energy security. He remarked, "That is the lesson for India, which Gandhiji reminded us of at the stroke of the midnight hour, Atmanirbharta is not a slogan; it is strategic insurance."

Expressing solidarity with various sectors, Haasan mentioned exporters in Tiruppur, Surat, and Noida, shrimp farmers of Andhra Pradesh, and the gems and jewellery industry in Gujarat and Maharashtra, as well as steel workers, noting that they must not "bear the cost of geopolitical games."

Haasan's statements underscore the urgency of a united national response to protect Indian livelihoods and secure the country's economic future amidst global trade tensions.