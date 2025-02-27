'This time, BJP nominees must...': Mamata sets 215+ seat target for 2026 West Bengal elections

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has set an ambitious goal for the 2026 assembly elections, declaring that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will secure over 215 seats in the 294-member House. She also vowed to significantly reduce the BJP’s tally, calling on party workers to ensure a decisive victory.

“We will win more than 215 seats out of 294 in the next Bengal assembly polls and make sure the BJP’s numbers decline further,” Banerjee said while addressing a party meeting on Thursday.

Taking a swipe at the BJP’s past election slogans, Banerjee mocked the party’s failed ‘200 paar’ target in the 2021 assembly elections, where the BJP secured only 77 seats, and its ‘400 paar’ goal in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where it fell short of a majority.

“What Abhishek (Banerjee) said is absolutely correct. We will achieve a two-thirds majority, but you must ensure an even bigger victory. This time, BJP nominees must lose their deposits,” she declared.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee urged party workers to ensure a landslide victory. “The fight to secure Bengal’s future has begun. We must ensure the victory of the TMC and make Mamata Banerjee the chief minister for the fourth consecutive time. Our goal is to win a two-thirds majority in the 2026 assembly elections,” he said.

In 2021, the TMC had secured 213 seats, giving it a comfortable majority, while the BJP bagged 77. With the 2026 polls approaching, the TMC is focusing on consolidating its voter base and countering the BJP’s challenge in the state.