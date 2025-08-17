Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
india
'Three culprits of Partition': New NCERT module says Partition not inevitable, but result of 'wrong ideas'

'Three culprits of Partition': New NCERT module says Partition not inevitable, but result of 'wrong ideas'

According to the text, Mountbatten advanced the transfer of power from June 1948 to August 1947, leaving preparations incomplete.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 17, 2025 11:08 AM IST
'Three culprits of Partition': New NCERT module says Partition not inevitable, but result of 'wrong ideas'In a section titled Culprits of Partition, the module says: “Ultimately, on August 15, 1947, India was divided. But this was not the doing of any one person.

NCERT has released a special module for Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, holding Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Congress and then Viceroy Lord Mountbatten responsible for India’s Partition, as reported by PTI.

The module says that Partition was not inevitable but the result of “wrong ideas.” It also highlights that Kashmir emerged as a fresh challenge after 1947, creating a problem in India’s foreign policy, with some countries continuing to use the issue to pressurise India and extend aid to Pakistan.

Advertisement

“India's Partition happened due to wrong ideas. The party of Indian Muslims, the Muslim League, held a conference in Lahore in 1940. Its leader, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, said that Hindus and Muslims belong to two different religious philosophies, social customs, and literatures,” the text states.

In a section titled Culprits of Partition, the module says: “Ultimately, on August 15, 1947, India was divided. But this was not the doing of any one person. There were three elements responsible for the Partition of India: Jinnah, who demanded it; second, the Congress, which accepted it; and third, Mountbatten, who implemented it. But Mountbatten proved to be guilty of a major blunder.”

According to the text, Mountbatten advanced the transfer of power from June 1948 to August 1947, leaving preparations incomplete. “The demarcation of the Partition boundaries was also done hastily. For that, Sir Cyril Radcliffe was given only five weeks. In Punjab, even two days after 15 August 1947, millions of people did not know whether they were in India or in Pakistan. Such haste was a great act of carelessness,” it says.

Advertisement

The module also cites Jinnah’s later admission: “I never thought it would happen. I never expected to see Pakistan in my lifetime.”

Quoting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, it notes: “India had become a battlefield, and it was better to partition the country than to have a civil war.” Mahatma Gandhi’s stance is also included: “He said that he could not be a party to the Partition, but he would not stop Congress from accepting it with violence.”

NCERT has issued two modules  for Classes 6 to 8 and 9 to 12  as supplementary material, not regular textbooks. Both begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2021 message announcing August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: “Partition's pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced, and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence.” 

Published on: Aug 17, 2025 11:08 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today