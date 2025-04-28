'Threw two-nation theory in water...': Farooq Abdullah slams Pakistan over Pahalgam terror strike

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Chief Farooq Abdullah on Monday strongly condemned Pakistan, stressing the need for decisive measures to prevent such attacks in the future and questioning the effectiveness of previous responses.

Speaking to the media, Abdullah recalled his past support for dialogue with Pakistan, but stressed that Islamabad’s actions had "murdered humanity" and left no room for compromise. "I used to favour dialogue with Pakistan every time. How will we answer those who lost their loved ones? Are we doing justice? Not Balakot, today the nation wants such action to be taken so that these kinds of attacks never happen," he said.

Taking aim at Pakistan, Abdullah rejected the two-nation theory and underlined India's unity across religions. "We regret that our neighbour today also does not understand that it has murdered humanity. If they think that we will go with Pakistan by doing this, we should clear their misunderstanding. We did not go with them in 1947, so why will we go today? We threw the two-nation theory into the water at that time. Today, we are also not ready to accept the two-nation theory. Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, and Christian, we are all one. We will give a befitting reply to them," he said.

Earlier in the day, Abdullah participated in a special session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly convened to address the Pahalgam attack. During the session, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must be questioned on what "answer" will be given to Pakistan following the April 22 terror strike.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary moved a resolution condemning the Pahalgam terror attack and endorsing the diplomatic steps announced by the Union Government after the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting.

The Pahalgam attack stands among the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans. Following the latest incident, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan over its continued support for cross-border terrorism.