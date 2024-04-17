TMC releases manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2024, pledges to repeal CAA, NRC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Wednesday.

During her speech at the manifesto release, the TMC chief highlighted the main promises, stating, "we commit to uplift every Indian with guaranteed employment, universal housing, free LPG cylinders, assured MSP for farmers, scholarships for SC, ST, OBC students, and many other initiatives."

"Together, let's overthrow the BJP Zamindars and pave the way for a dignified life for all," she added.

The Trinamool Congress is making its manifesto available in six languages, including Nepali and Oi Chiki, which is the script used for the Santhali language.

In its manifesto, the party pledged to revoke the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and halt the National Register of Citizens (NRC). During an election rally today, Mamata accused the BJP of turning the entire country into a "detention camp" and assured that the CAA and NRC would be abolished if the opposition bloc INDIA forms the government at the Centre.

The party also pledged numerous welfare schemes if the INDIA bloc wins the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, including doorstep ration delivery and providing 10 free cooking cylinders for below-poverty-line (BPL) families, among others.

In addition to pledging to repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the TMC promised various initiatives in its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

All graduates and diploma holders up to 25 years old will receive 1-year apprenticeships with a monthly stipend.

Students pursuing higher education will be eligible for Student Credit Cards with a limit of up to Rs 10 lakh.

The number of scholarships for SC, ST, and OBC students pursuing higher education will be tripled.

The current Old Age Pension for individuals aged 60 and above will be raised to Rs 1,000 per month (Rs 12,000 annually).

The prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinders will be limited to ensure affordability.

A 'Price Stabilization Fund' will be created to handle price fluctuations.

As per the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers in India will be legally ensured. It will be set at a minimum of 50% higher than the average cost of production for all crops.

Every ration card holder will receive 5 kg of free ration per month.

Ration will be delivered free of charge to the doorstep of every beneficiary.

Every Below Poverty Line (BPL) family will receive 10 LPG cylinders free of charge per year, ensuring access to clean cooking fuel.

All job card holders will be offered 100 days of guaranteed work, with all workers receiving a minimum wage of Rs 400 per day.

Every impoverished family throughout the country will be guaranteed dignified housing, ensuring that everyone has safe and secure homes.