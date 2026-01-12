India and the United States remain actively engaged on their long-pending bilateral trade agreement, with the next formal call scheduled for tomorrow, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Monday.

Speaking after assuming charge, Gor said both sides were continuing discussions despite the complexity of the deal. "Many of you have asked me for an update on the ongoing trade deal negotiations. Both sides continue to actively engage. In fact, the next call on trade will occur tomorrow."

"India is the world's largest nation. So it's not an easy task to get this across the finish line, but we are determined to get there," he said.

The US envoy added that trade, while important, is only one part of the broader India–US relationship. "And while trade is very important for our relationship, we will continue to work closely together on other very important areas such as security, counter-terrorism, energy, technology, education, and health," he said.

The ambassador also said that Washington was seeking to elevate the nature of engagement with New Delhi. "We are raising the standard for diplomacy itself, that means fair trade, mutual respect and shared security," he said, before reiterating that negotiations were ongoing.

Earlier this month, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick claimed the deal did not materialise because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not call US President Donald Trump.

In a podcast last week, Lutnick said he had asked for Modi to call Trump to close the deal, but claimed India was "uncomfortable" doing so. He also said trade deals with Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam moved ahead because India did not close talks in time.

India firmly rejected that characterisation. The Ministry of External Affairs described Lutnick's remarks as "not accurate". MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said negotiations had been underway since February 13 last year and had come close to a deal on several occasions.

"We have seen the remarks. India and the US were committed to negotiating a bilateral trade agreement as far back as February 13 last year," Jaiswal said. "On several occasions, we have been close to a deal. The characterisation of these discussions in the reported remarks is not accurate."

The two sides have held six rounds of negotiations so far, including talks on a framework to address 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods entering the US.