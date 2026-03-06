US-Israel-Iran War: The Brent crude benchmark oil price has passed $90 (£67) a barrel for the first time since October 2022. Qatar's Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi spooked the markets this morning, predicting that a prolonged shutdown could result in a high of $150 a barrel, which could in his view "bring down the economies of the world".

US President Donald Trump on March 6 escalated his rhetoric against Iran, declaring there will be “no deal” with Tehran unless it agrees to “unconditional surrender”, as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East intensifies.

As the West Asia crisis continues to rage on for the seventh straight day, the Israeli military bombed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's underground bunker in Tehran after it claimed that around 50 jets struck the bunker and several Iranian leaders are using it after Khamenei's death.

Moreover, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that the country is committed to lasting peace in the region, but it won't come at the expense of the country's dignity and sovereignty.

Previously, the International Energy Agency (IEA) executive director Fatih Birol said that looking towards Russia for gas supplies could be economically and politically wrong, given the incoming global supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Due to the war, Qatar was forced to halt liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at its Ras Laffan plant. In the meantime, India has instructed its oil refiners to increase the production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) due to the worsening crisis in West Asia.