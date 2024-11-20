Trouble for MVA in Solapur South: On voting day, Congress leader backs independent against Uddhav's Sena

In a setback to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, Congress leader Praniti Shinde on Wednesday declared her support for independent candidate Dharmaraj Kadadi in Maharashtra's Solapur South assembly seat. The constituency is being contested by the Congress ally, Shiv Sena (UBT).

Speaking to reporters after casting her vote in south-western Maharashtra, Shinde explained that coalition norms had been followed, as the Congress refrained from issuing the ‘AB’ form—an official document nominating a party candidate — to Kadadi. This prompted Kadadi to contest as an independent.

Shinde highlighted the constituency's political significance, noting that Solapur South had once given Maharashtra a chief minister, referring to her father and Congress veteran Sushilkumar Shinde.

“There are friendly fights in many constituencies among Maha Vikas Aghadi allies, and this (Solapur South) is one of them,” she said, adding, 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar” (The one who wins is the king).

Sushilkumar Shinde echoed his daughter’s sentiments, emphasising Solapur South’s strong Congress roots. He noted that the constituency had elected him multiple times and was also represented by Congress leader Anandrao Devkate for several years.

Criticising the Shiv Sena (UBT), he said, “Just because the Shiv Sena (UBT) won the seat once, it was wrong on their part to claim it.”

The seat is currently held by BJP MLA Subhash Deshmukh, with Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Amar Patil in the fray. The opposition MVA alliance comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

The open dissent from a key Congress leader in Solapur South raises questions about the unity within the MVA.

