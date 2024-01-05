Two properties of Dawood Ibrahim's kin, reserved at Rs 15,440, sold off at auction for Rs 2 cr

Two properties belonging to the family members of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim were sold off in Mumbai on Friday at an auction organised by the competent authority under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA), an official said.

A total of four properties, located at Mumbke village in Khed tehsil of coastal Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra, were available at the auction, but no bids were received for two of them.

The other two properties received four and three bidders, respectively, and a single person emerged as successful bidder for both of them. One property, agricultural land measuring 170.98 sqmt, received the highest bid of Rs 2.01 crore against the reserve price of Rs 15,440.

Another -- agricultural land measuring 1730 sqmt -- fetched the highest bid of Rs 3.28 lakh against the reserve price of Rs 1,56,270, the official added.

The price for the four properties was kept at Rs 19.2 lakh.

The name of the successful bidder was not disclosed. The auction took place at the Aayakar Bhavan in south Mumbai.

As per a statement issued by SAFEMA, the properties belong to Dawood Ibrahim's mother, Amina Bi. SAFEMA attached these properties in connection with cases related to smuggling and violations of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act against Dawood Ibrahim and his family members."

Ibrahim, a wanted accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, is believed to be living in Pakistan.

With inputs from PTI

