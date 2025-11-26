Udaipur, earlier this week, became the epicenter of one of the most lavish weddings of the year with the celebration of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju. Netra, daughter of NRI pharma entrepreneur Rama Raju Mantena, tied the knot with tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju on November 23 at the iconic Leela Palace and Jagmandir Island Palace. The event was graced by A-list celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Hrithik Roshan, and Ranveer Singh.

Advertisement

Behind this grand wedding is pharma tycoon Rama Raju Mantena, founder of Florida-headquartered Ingenus Pharmaceuticals. Here's all about Rama Raju and his son-in-law, Vamsi Gadiraju.

Who is Rama Raju Mantena?

Rama Raju Mantena is the Chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, with operations spanning the United States, Switzerland, and India. A key figure in the pharmaceutical industry, he has built several successful ventures in the healthcare and oncology sectors.

Originally from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Mantena moved to the U.S. in the 1980s. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) and a degree in clinical pharmacy from the University of Maryland.

Mantena's entrepreneurial career began as CEO of P4 Healthcare in Florida. He later founded ICORE Healthcare, International Oncology Network (ION), and OncoScripts.

Advertisement

Ingenus Pharmaceuticals' estimated annual revenue is currently $51.3 million per year. The company, which has 255 employees, grew its employee count by 23% last year.

Since its founding in 2010, the Florida-headquartered firm has been developing, manufacturing, and commercialising generic medications, offering cost-effective solutions for patients and suppliers.

In 2023, Mantena reportedly purchased a luxury estate in Florida, worth an estimated Rs 400 crore. The property features 16 bedrooms and boasts a private beach, further cementing his status in the high-net-worth community.

While some reports suggest he is a billionaire, his net worth is estimated at $20 million (Rs 167 crore). Mantena is also known for his philanthropy, including a 2017 donation of a 28 kg gold garland to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams temple.

Advertisement

Who is Vamsi Gadiraju?

Vamsi Gadiraju is the co-founder and CTO of Superorder, a startup focused on streamlining restaurant technology. Superorder simplifies restaurant operations, consolidates vendors, and reduces costs for over 1,000 restaurants across 180 cities in 30 US states. The company is valued at approximately $18-25 million.

After graduating from Columbia University in 2019, Gadiraju co-founded Superorder, attracting significant investment, including backing from Y Combinator and Slow Ventures. Gadiraju's work earned him a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2024 in the Food and Drink category.