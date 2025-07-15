ULFA(I) claims deadly drone strikes on its camps: What we know so far

The outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), or ULFA(I), on Sunday claimed that its mobile camps along the India-Myanmar border were hit by drone and missile strikes allegedly carried out by the Indian Army, resulting in the deaths of three senior leaders and injuries to several others. The Indian Army and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have denied any role or knowledge of such an operation.

According to a press statement issued by ULFA(I), the first wave of strikes began around 2 am on Sunday in Myanmar's Sagaing region. The group alleged that Israeli and French-made drones targeted its mobile camps and killed Nayan Asom alias Nayan Medhi, chairman of its so-called "lower council." Around 19 others were reportedly injured in the initial attack.

ULFA(I) further claimed that two more top leaders—self-styled brigadier Ganesh Asom and self-styled colonel Pradip Asom—were killed in a second drone and missile strike during Nayan Asom's funeral. The group said over 150 drones were involved in the coordinated assault, which it blamed entirely on the Indian Army.

However, Guwahati-based Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat told PTI, "There are no inputs with the Indian Army of such an operation."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the home portfolio, told reporters, "The Assam Police is not involved in it and no attack has been carried out from our soil."

He added, "Such operations, if conducted, are usually acknowledged by the armed forces. More information is required on the matter... I think it will be clearer by evening."

As of now, there has been no official confirmation or independent verification of the alleged drone and missile strikes. Myanmar has also not responded, despite ULFA(I)'s long-standing presence in its border regions.

The reported attacks were said to have occurred across areas near Longwa in Nagaland and Pangsau Pass in Arunachal Pradesh, where ULFA(I) maintains a network of mobile bases. Manipur-based insurgent group Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) also alleged similar aerial strikes in the region.

The ULFA(I), led by Paresh Barua, has significantly reduced influence in Assam compared to its peak in the 1980s. Continued rifts, government negotiations with the pro-talks faction, and internal setbacks have weakened the outfit’s position on the ground.

India had previously conducted cross-border operations with Myanmar in 2019 — codenamed Operation Sunrise — to target insurgent bases of ULFA(I), NSCN, and other northeast rebel groups.

