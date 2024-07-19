scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
India
'Unconstitutional and unwise': Congress MP Shashi Tharoor slams Karnataka's 100% job reservation bill

The Thiruvananthapuram MP also questioned the motivations, suggesting that businesses might consider relocating to neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala if the legislation were enacted

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress Working Committee member and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor has raised concerns regarding a controversial bill passed by Karnataka's Congress-led government that would mandate job reservations for local Kannadigas in the private sector.

On Friday, Tharoor labelled the proposed legislation as "unconstitutional" and "unwise," although he expressed approval that the Siddaramaiah-led administration has opted to withhold the bill for now.

During a press conference, Tharoor highlighted the implications of such a law, asserting, "That was not a wise decision. If every state brings such a law, it would be unconstitutional. According to the Constitution, every citizen has the right to live, work, and travel freely in any part of India." He referenced a previous Supreme Court ruling that had rejected a similar initiative attempted by the Haryana government.

Commenting on the rationale behind Karnataka's move, the Thiruvananthapuram MP questioned the motivations, suggesting that businesses might consider relocating to neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala if the legislation were enacted.

Earlier this week, the Karnataka state Cabinet approved the "Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in Industries, Factories, and Other Establishments Bill, 2024," which would require private companies to reserve a certain percentage of jobs for Kannadigas. However, the bill faced considerable opposition from industry stakeholders, including NASSCOM, which warned that such regulations might prompt companies to relocate outside of Karnataka.

As the state government faced mounting pressure, the bill, initially slated for introduction in the Assembly on Thursday, has since been put on hold.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Jul 19, 2024, 5:02 PM IST
