Union Cabinet approves two new Metro lines in Delhi; check routes, stations

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved two new Metro lines for Delhi. While one line will connect Inderlok with Indraprastha, the other will go from Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block. Total project cost of these two corridors is Rs 8,399 crore, which will be sourced from the Centre, Delhi, and international funding agencies.

These two lines will comprise 20.762 kms. The 'Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor' will be an extension of the Green Line and will provide interchange with the Red, Yellow, Airport Line, Magenta, Violet and Blue Lines, while the 'Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block corridor' will connect the Silver, Magenta, Pink and Violet Lines.

The Lajpat Nagar - Saket G Block corridor will be entirely elevated and have eight stations. The Inderlok - Indraprastha corridor will have 11.349 kms of underground lines and 1.028 kms of elevated lines with 10 stations.

The Inderlok - Indraprastha Line will provide enhanced connectivity to the Bahadurgarh region of Haryana as commuters from these areas will be able to travel on the Green Line to directly reach Indraprastha as well as various other areas of central and east Delhi.

Eight new interchange stations will come up on these corridors at Inderlok, Nabi Karim, New Delhi, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Lajpat Nagar, Chirag Dilli and Saket G Block. "These stations will significantly improve the interconnectivity among all the operational lines of the Delhi Metro network," the Cabinet said.

The Delhi Metro is already constructing a network of 65 kilometres as part of its fourth phase of expansion.

These new corridors are expected to be completed by March 2026. The DMRC, which operates a network of 391 kilometres consisting of 286 stations, has already started the pre-bid activities and preparation of Tender documents.

