UP court orders arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh after he fails to appear in 23-year-old case

A court in Uttar Pradesh has ordered the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh in connection with a 23-year-old case involving a protest and road blockade, after he failed to appear for a scheduled hearing.

Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP was expected to appear in the court alongside Samajwadi Party leader Anup Sanda, but neither of them showed up.

"The court has directed the police to arrest all the accused and produce them in the court by August 28," a court official told PTI.

The Sultanpur court has now directed the police to produce the accused on August 28.

On August 13, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Singh, Sanda, and four others, with a hearing set for August 20. Their lawyer, Madan Singh, said that a bail petition for Singh and Sanda has been filed in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, with a hearing scheduled for August 22. The next hearing date in the MP/MLA court of Special Magistrate Shubham Verma will be decided later in the evening, he added.

On June 19, 2001, former SP MLA Anoop Sanda led a protest against poor power supply near an overbridge close to the Sabzi Mandi area in the city. Sanjay Singh and former councillors Kamal Srivastava, Vijay Kumar, Santosh, and Subhash Chaudhary also took part in the demonstration.

