UP SIR draft voter list out: Nearly 3 crore dropped, claims and objections open till Feb 6

Uttar Pradesh published its draft electoral roll on Tuesday after a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, retaining 12.55 crore voters out of the 15.44 crore listed earlier, Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said, as reported by PTI.

Addressing a press conference, Rinwa said around 18.7 per cent voters-about 2.89 crore-were not included in the draft list due to deaths, permanent migration or multiple registrations. Of these, 46.23 lakh voters were found to be deceased, 2.17 crore had migrated, and 25.47 lakh were registered at more than one place.

The commission conducted a door-to-door enumeration drive during the SIR, under which forms were to be filled and signed by voters or their family members. "Around 81 per cent of voters signed and returned the forms, while roughly 18 per cent did not," Rinwa said.

Originally scheduled to conclude on December 11, the exercise was extended by 15 days after officials found that nearly 2.97 crore voters were at risk of being excluded from the draft roll. Political parties cooperated in the process, while booth-level officers (BLOs) carried out the fieldwork.

The poll body has opened the window for claims and objections until February 6. Notices will be issued to voters whose mapping was not completed. Officials said over 91 per cent of voter mapping in Uttar Pradesh has been completed, and the final electoral roll will be published on March 6.

"If a voter's name appears in the list, there is no need to fill Form 6. If the name does not appear, Form 6 must be submitted," officials said, adding that the form is available on the commission's website.

Voters who have shifted residence but contacted their BLO can update their details using Form 8. Voters can also verify their names through ECI.net. All eligible citizens who have turned 18 have been urged to check their names and submit the required forms.

(With inputs from PTI)