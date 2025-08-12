US imposed 25% reciprocal tariffs on Indian exports; no addl tariffs on pharma, electronics: MoS Commerce

The US has imposed a reciprocal tariff of 25 per cent on certain goods exported from India to the US with effect from August 7, 2025, Minister of State for Commerce Jitin Prasada said in a written reply to a query raised by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee.

"Reciprocal tariff at the rate of 25% has been imposed on certain goods exported from India to the USA starting from August 07th, 2025," the response read.

No additional tariffs have been imposed on Indian exports to the US in sectors like pharmaceuticals and electronics yet. He further stated that around 55 per cent of the total value of India's merchandise exports to the US is subject to this reciprocal tariff.

"It is estimated that around 55% of total value of India’s merchandise exports to the US is subject to this reciprocal tariff. Further, an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25% with effect from 27th August, 2025 has been imposed on certain goods exported from India," MoS Commerce said in the written reply.

Meanwhile, the negotiations between India and the US for a bilateral trade agreement were launched in March this year. Five rounds of negotiations have been held, the last one was held from July 14-18, 2025 at Washington DC.

He mentioned the objective of these negotiations is to expand trade and investment through tariff stability and long term trade predictability.

Commenting on what impact these tariffs would have on India, Prasada said: "Combination of different factors such as product differentiation, demand, quality, contractual arrangements would determine the impact of reciprocal tariffs on India’s exports including in textiles sector."

He also mentioned that the government is engaged with stakeholders such as exporters and industry for getting their assessment of the impact from the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US.

The Minister of State for Commerce reiterated that the Modi government will not compromise on protecting and promoting the welfare of farmers, workers, entrepreneurs, exporters, MSMEs and all sections of industry.