Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has stirred controversy following comments accusing American politicians of openly accepting bribes from Israel. In an interview with Geo TV, Asif stated, "We are being defamed for taking bribes. American politicians accept bribes from Israel openly. If I have to take bribes, I will do it in a backroom somewhere."

Asif expanded, "We are being defamed, but they do it openly," highlighting what he described as a double standard in international perceptions of corruption. He referenced the American military bureaucracy, House of Representatives, and ruling elite, claiming they finance Israel and its lobbies.

The context of Asif's comments includes recent accusations in August, where he alleged that over half of Pakistan’s top diplomats were using illicit funds to relocate to Portugal. On social media, the defence minister wrote that senior bureaucrats were moving black money out of Pakistan, specifically criticising aides linked to former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar.

He further commented that, due to this level of corruption, politicians are left to "gobble up the leftovers and make a fuss, with neither plots nor foreign citizenship because they have to contest elections."

Meanwhile, Israel has commenced an offensive against Gaza City, drawing support from U.S. Secretary Marco Rubio, who described Hamas as "savage terrorists."

In June, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced a corruption trial, a case that saw former President Donald Trump label it a "witch hunt." The charges, filed in 2019, allege bribery, fraud, and breach of trust by the Israeli leader.

During the same interview, Asif proposed that Islamic countries consider forming a military alliance similar to NATO, describing it as a "defensive alliance."