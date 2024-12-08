scorecardresearch
Uttar Pradesh: Bomb threat in 3 stations in Lucknow turns out to be hoax; No explosives found

Authorities were promptly notified, and police along with security forces were deployed. Bomb disposal and dog squads were dispatched to the locations to investigate the threat.

An unidentified caller on Sunday sent bomb threats to three commuter stations in Lucknow through the Dial 112 emergency service. The call, made at approximately 8 am, mentioned bombs at Hussainganj Metro Station, Charbagh Railway Station, and Alambagh Bus Station. Authorities were promptly notified, and police along with security forces were deployed. Bomb disposal and dog squads were dispatched to the locations to investigate the threat.

"The police teams, along with the bomb squad, conducted a thorough search of the stations. No suspicious objects or explosives were discovered at any of the sites," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Manisha Singh said.

Right after the search, it was discovered that the threat was a hoax. "No explosives or dangerous materials were found, and the public was assured that there was no threat to their safety," Singh said.

Published on: Dec 08, 2024, 5:23 PM IST
