Uttar Pradesh braces for colder days as IMD predicts temperature drop from Dec 27

The weather across Uttar Pradesh improved on Wednesday afternoon after two days of rain caused by western disturbances, according to officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Light drizzle on Monday and Tuesday led to foggy conditions and a noticeable dip in temperatures, further intensifying the cold weather over the past 48 hours.

As per the IMD forecast, clear skies are expected on Thursday before rain returns on December 27. On Wednesday morning, Lucknow recorded 0.5 mm of rainfall, resulting in a 1.5-degree Celsius drop in daytime temperatures. However, the afternoon sun brought some respite, with the city's minimum temperature recorded at 14 degrees Celsius, creating pleasant conditions for Christmas celebrations.

"It rained on Tuesday and the sky remained overcast. But we got a respite from the rain and the sun came out in the afternoon. This allowed us to enjoy the Christmas holiday and go for an outing with family,” said Devendra Verma, a resident of Gomti Nagar.

IMD's Atul Kumar Singh noted that colder conditions are anticipated later this month. “Temperatures are expected to dip further from December 27, with a slight increase in night temperatures. The weather will become colder by December 29, affecting the entire state and potentially intensifying daytime chills. The Meteorological Department has issued a precautionary advisory for farmers, advising them to take necessary measures to protect crops from potential rain and hailstorms,” Singh explained.

Meanwhile, the recent rain has positively impacted air quality across several districts in Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 182 in Lucknow, 178 in Meerut, 109 in Prayagraj, 102 in Agra, 97 in Gorakhpur, 93 in Hapur, and 78 in Kanpur. While some cities reported satisfactory AQI levels, others recorded average ratings, reflecting an overall improvement in regional air quality due to the light drizzle.