Uttarakhand cloudburst: Rescue operation underway; weather department issues red alert for heavy rain

A massive rescue operation is underway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district after a cloudburst caused flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali. Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a red alert for heavy rain in Haridwar, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar. Other regions remain under an orange alert.

Due to the severe weather warning, schools and colleges in Dehradun, Nainital, Tehri, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Champawat, Pauri, Almora, and Bageshwar districts will remain closed.

The Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was visiting Andhra Pradesh at the time, swiftly returned to Dehradun to oversee the situation. "Our priority as of now is to save lives," Dhami stated, emphasising the urgency of the relief efforts.

In response to the disaster, Chief Minister Dhami has mandated immediate actions such as airlifting affected individuals using the Indian Air Force's MI-17 helicopters. "If hotels have to be acquired, then it should be done immediately, he said." Essential supplies including food, medicines, and clothing are being distributed to those displaced by the floods.

The floods have resulted in significant destruction, with several houses damaged or swept away by the torrents. At least four fatalities have been reported, and 130 people have been successfully moved to safer locations. "SDRF, NDRF, Army and ITBP teams are on the spot," he told reporters here, ensuring that rescue operations are being carried out with the full support of the state and central agencies.

Landslides have blocked 163 roads across the state, including five national highways, seven state highways, and two border roads. This has hindered rescue personnel from reaching the remote affected area about 140 km from Dehradun.

To enhance the efficiency of the rescue efforts, additional helicopters have been requisitioned from the Army. Dhami confirmed, "Additional helicopters are being sought from the Army to pace up rescue operations." The government is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all affected individuals, as Dhami affirms, "Life of every person is precious for the government."

Infrastructure such as communication lines has been severely disrupted. Dhami instructed officials to expedite their restoration, highlighting the need for maintaining contact with those in the affected zones. "Instructions have been given to make immediate arrangements for food, accommodation and medicines for the affected people, he said."

The Chief Minister has appointed three IAS officers, including Additional Secretary Meherban Singh Bisht, as nodal officers to coordinate the relief efforts. These officers have prior experience managing district-level operations in Uttarkashi, providing them with the expertise necessary for effective disaster management.

In addition to immediate relief, arrangements are being made for longer-term accommodation for displaced residents. "Arrangements for accommodation, food and medicines in hotels, homestays etc. should be made after immediate rescue of the affected people in Dharali and Harshil area, he said."

Adding to the devastation, the ancient Kalp Kedar temple, known for its architectural resemblance to Kedarnath Dham, was buried under debris due to the floodwaters. This adds a cultural dimension to the loss experienced by the community.

Efforts to stabilise the situation continue as authorities work tirelessly to relieve the suffering of those affected by the flash floods, aiming to restore normalcy as swiftly as possible.