Uttarakhand: Tempo traveller with 23 people plunges into gorge on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway, 8 dead

A horrific accident unfolded on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway in Uttarakhand on Saturday, claiming the lives of eight people. A tempo traveller carrying over 23 passengers veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near the Alakananda River.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with local police rushed to the scene to initiate rescue operations. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

VIDEO | Uttarakhand: Around eight people lost their lives after a tempo, they were travelling in, fell into a gorge on Rishikesh-Badrinath national highway. More details are awaited.



According to news agency ANI, SDRF and police teams are currently engaged in rescue operations. They have already transported two injured individuals to a hospital using an ambulance.

“Very sad news was received about a tempo traveller accident in Rudraprayag district. The local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. The injured have been sent to the nearest medical centre for treatment. The district magistrate has been ordered to investigate the incident," Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said after the incident.

“I pray to God to grant the souls of the departed a place in his feet and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense pain. I pray to Baba Kedar for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Pushkar Singh Dhami said in Hindi on X (formally Twitter).

"Around eight people were confirmed dead at the scene," said Manikant Mishra, commandant of the SDRF in Uttarakhand, as reported by India Today. "Rescue efforts are ongoing, but some of the injured are in critical condition, and the death toll may rise."

The Rishikesh-Badrinath highway is a vital route for pilgrims visiting the holy town of Badrinath. However, its mountainous terrain with sharp curves and narrow roads makes it prone to accidents, especially during peak tourist season. Overloading of vehicles is another major concern, often exceeding passenger capacity like in this case.