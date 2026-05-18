VD Satheesan takes oath as Kerala CM. Check full list of Cabinet ministers

VD Satheesan took oath as the Chief Minister of Kerala on May 18 at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, leading a 21-member United Democratic Front (UDF) government back to power after a decade.

Along with Satheesan, the full Council of Ministers was sworn in together, marking the first time in nearly six decades that the entire Cabinet took oath simultaneously with the Chief Minister.

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The swearing-in ceremony was attended by senior Congress leaders, alliance partners, national political figures and thousands of UDF supporters who gathered in the state capital to witness the change in government after the Congress-led alliance secured a decisive mandate in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections.

The new ministry reflects a balance between experienced leaders and fresh faces across UDF constituents, with the Congress and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) securing key portfolios in the coalition government.

The ministry includes senior Congress leaders and former ministers Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan and A P Anil Kumar, along with KPCC chief Sunny Joseph. Chennithala was also among the frontrunners for the chief minister’s post before the Congress high command finalised Satheesan’s name.

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Senior IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty, RSP’s Shibu Baby John, Kerala Congress leader Mons Joseph and Kerala Congress (Jacob) chairman Anoop Jacob have also found a place in the new Cabinet.

The 21-member ministry has 14 first-time ministers, including Satheesan himself, who has entered government for the first time despite representing Paravur in the Assembly since 2001.

The Cabinet has two women ministers and two representatives from the Scheduled Caste community.

Among the new entrants are C P John and IUML leaders N Shamsuddin, K M Shaji, P K Basheer and V E Abdul Gafoor. Congress leaders P C Vishnunadh, Roji M John, Bindu Krishna, T Siddique, K A Thulasi and O J Janeesh are also taking oath as ministers for the first time.

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The Cabinet formation followed days of hectic consultations within the Congress leadership and among alliance partners as the UDF worked to strike a balance between regional, community and party representation.

The UDF’s return to power marks a significant political shift in Kerala after two consecutive terms of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government led by Pinarayi Vijayan.