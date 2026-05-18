HDFC AMC, RBL Bank shares fall up to 4% in early deals today; here's why

Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) fell 3% on May 18 after the company reported cybersecurity incident on May 16. On similar lines, Government of India cleared the foreign lender’s (Emirates NBD Bank PJSC) plan to raise its stake in the RBL Bank beyond 49% and up to 74%. But the stock fell over 4% in late morning deals today.

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HDFC AMC said it received a call claiming access to certain portions of IT infrastructure.

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"We hereby inform you about a cyber-security incident that occurred at HDFC Asset Management Company Limited on May 16, 2026, wherein we have received a communication from an anonymous source claiming access to certain portions of our IT infrastructure. The Company promptly activated the necessary protocols for containment and incident response, and has engaged a specialist firm to assess the potential impact," said HDFC AMC in a stock exchange filing.

"While the detailed assessment is ongoing, based on the initial assessment, the incident is unlikely to affect the continuity of our business and operations and there doesn't appear to be any material impact on the Company's operations. We are making this disclosure as good governance," the company added.

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HDFC AMC shares slipped 3% to Rs 2,624.2 on BSE. On similar lines, shares of RBL Bank slipped over 4% in early deals despite the Government of India approving the foreign lender’s (Emirates NBD Bank PJSC) plan to raise its stake in the private sector bank beyond 49% and up to 74%.

In an exchange filing on Friday, RBL Bank said Emirates NBD Bank PJSC received a communication from the Ministry of Finance’s Department of Financial Services on May 14 approving the proposed acquisition under the amended investment agreement signed in October 2025.

The nod by the government also covers the proposed amalgamation of Emirates NBD’s India operations into RBL Bank. This government's approval would lead to one of the largest cross-border investments in India’s banking sector.

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The deal involves Emirates NBD buying fresh RBL Bank shares at Rs 280 apiece through a preferential allotment. The proposed issue includes up to 95.91 crore fully paid-up equity shares, or a lower number equivalent to 60% of the post-issue equity capital, subject to adjustments under the investment agreement.