Vibrant Gujarat: Mukesh Ambani pledges ₹7 lakh crore for Gujarat among 5 major commitments

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Sunday announced five major commitments for Gujarat, including plans to double the company’s investment in the state over the next five years.

Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot, Ambani said Reliance has invested over Rs 3.5 lakh crore in Gujarat in the past five years and will now invest the same amount again in the next five years.

“In the last five years alone, we have invested over Rs 3.5 lakh crore. Today, I am pleased to announce that we will double this to Rs 7 lakh crore over the next five years, creating exponential employment, livelihoods, and greater sampatti for every Gujarati and every Indian,” he said.

Ambani said the second commitment is to make Gujarat a global leader in clean energy and green materials. He said Reliance is building “the world’s largest integrated clean energy ecosystem” in Jamnagar. This project will include solar power, energy storage, green hydrogen, green fertilisers, sustainable aviation and maritime fuels, and advanced materials.

“These are not industries of today; they are the foundations of India’s prosperous tomorrow,” he said. Ambani added that Jamnagar will move from being a major exporter of oil-based products to becoming India’s largest exporter of green energy and green materials.

The third commitment focuses on Kutch. Ambani said Reliance is developing a multi-gigawatt, utility-scale solar project in the region. He said it is among the largest in the world and will provide clean power round the clock using advanced storage and modern grid systems.

The fourth commitment is to make Gujarat a leader in artificial intelligence. Ambani said Reliance is building India’s largest AI-ready data centre in Jamnagar. “In Jamnagar, we are building India’s largest AI-ready data centre with a single goal: Affordable AI for every Indian,” he said.

He added that Jio will launch a people-first intelligence platform “built in India, for India and the world.” The platform will allow people to use AI services in their own language and on their own devices.

The fifth commitment focuses on sports, healthcare, and education. Ambani said Reliance Foundation will support the Prime Minister’s plan to bring the 2036 Olympics to Ahmedabad. “As a concrete step, Reliance will partner with the Gujarat Government to manage the Veer Savarkar Multi-Sports Complex in Naranpura,” he said.

He also announced plans to build a world-class hospital in Jamnagar for the Saurashtra region. In addition, Reliance will expand its network of schools to provide quality education to more children.

Ambani said these five commitments show Reliance’s long-term faith in Gujarat and its role in India’s future growth.