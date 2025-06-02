'Want to return to Bihar soon': Chirag Paswan may quit Modi cabinet, contest 2025 state polls

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan appears ready to shift gears. With Bihar assembly elections due later this year, the Union Minister has made his strongest public indication yet of stepping away from national politics. "I have said this previously, that I don't see myself in national politics for long. The only reason I came into politics was Bihar and Biharis," Paswan said while speaking to reporters on Monday.

"My vision has always been 'Bihar first, Bihari first', and I always want Bihar to prosper and be at par with other developed states. And I have realised after becoming an MP for the third time that this would not be possible in Delhi," said the Union Minister.

Paswan also confirmed he had already communicated his intent to his party. "I had expressed my wish before the party that I want to return to Bihar soon. My party is still evaluating whether my party will benefit if I contest the Vidhan Sabha elections now. If my strike rate gets better and the performance of my alliance gets better, of which there are high chances, then I will definitely contest,” he said.

Despite growing chatter around his political ambitions, Chirag dismissed speculation about chief ministerial aspirations, saying, "There is no vacancy for the CM post in Bihar. Nitish Kumar will become the CM after the elections."

A formal proposal to field Paswan in the 2025 assembly elections is expected to be sent by party leaders soon. LJP(RV)'s Bihar in-charge and Jamui MP Arun Bharti reportedly said the leadership wants Paswan to contest from a general seat, not a reserved one. "Since Chirag is not the leader of a particular community, the party wants him to contest a general seat instead of a reserved seat to send out the message that he is ready for a bigger role in the state politics,” Bharti said.

Chirag is likely to make a formal announcement at the party's 'Nav Sankalp Mahasabha' in Ara, Bhojpur district, on June 8. A senior party leader also confirmed that Chirag has decided to focus on state politics and is preparing to exit his national-level role. Paswan is also expected to resign from the Modi cabinet to return to Bihar, with party insiders indicating that he may soon step down as Union Minister for Food Processing Industries to contest the assembly polls later this year.

Assembly elections in Bihar are expected to be held in two to three phases between October and November. The Election Commission is expected to take into account major holidays like Diwali and Chhath while finalising the schedule. Over 243 assembly constituencies will go to the polls, and the Model Code of Conduct could be enforced as early as September.

As BJP-led NDA preps for a fresh electoral battle, it faces opposition from the Mahagathbandhan alliance led by RJD and Congress, and new challenger Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj. "People want a change in Bihar, education for their kids, employment, freedom from corruption. They want to remove BJP and Lalu Yadav," Kishor said on Saturday.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is expected to visit Bihar to review preparations. The Commission is also working to improve electoral transparency, including reducing voters per booth, verifying lists through door-to-door checks, and issuing voter ID cards to Booth Level Officers.

