Waqf (Amendment) Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha today. BJP, Congress MPs asked to be present: Top 10 points to know

The Parliament will witness quite the showdown today as Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is all set to introduce the reworked Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha today. Rijiju has defended the bill, saying it aims to ensure transparency and accused the opposition of misleading the parties.
Both the BJP and the Congress have issued 3-line whips to their MPs to be present in the Parliament. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies have decided to support the bill, the opposition INDIA bloc will go tooth and nail against the bill.
Here are top points to know
- The proposed Bill seeks to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, intending to enhance the management of Waqf properties. However, it has been criticised by opposition parties for potentially targeting Muslim communities.
- The Opposition INDIA bloc has declared its unified stance against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which is set to be discussed in the Lok Sabha.
- The INDIA bloc, including leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and KC Venugopal, convened to strategise their approach to opposing the Bill. Venugopal emphasised the need to "protect the Constitutional values" of India, asserting that the legislation is "targeted" and "unconstitutional."
- The bloc views the Bill as unconstitutional, with Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge stating, "All the Opposition parties are united and shall work together on the floor of the Parliament, to defeat the Unconstitutional and divisive agenda of the Modi Govt on the Waqf Amendment Bill."
- The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), holds a majority in both houses of Parliament, facilitating the Bill's likely passage.
- Despite the opposition holding 235 seats in the Lok Sabha compared to NDA's 293, the INDIA bloc aims to utilise debates and votes to express their dissent.
- TMC MP Banerjee remarked, "We will participate in discussion and voting as well. We want to have a discussion but the BJP doesn’t want to do that."
- The Bill, which incorporates changes recommended by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, aims to address mismanagement issues within Waqf boards.
- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has supported the Bill, citing mismanagement of Waqf properties as a pressing issue.
- Conversely, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has urged secular parties to oppose the Bill, reflecting the widespread concerns among Muslim groups.