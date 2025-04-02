Waqf (Amendment) Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha today. BJP, Congress MPs asked to be present: Top 10 points to know

The Parliament will witness quite the showdown today as Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is all set to introduce the reworked Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha today. Rijiju has defended the bill, saying it aims to ensure transparency and accused the opposition of misleading the parties.

Both the BJP and the Congress have issued 3-line whips to their MPs to be present in the Parliament. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies have decided to support the bill, the opposition INDIA bloc will go tooth and nail against the bill.

Here are top points to know