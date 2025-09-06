War did not end on May 10: Indian army chief flags ongoing LoC infiltration post Operation Sindoor

Addressing persistent challenges along the India-Pakistan border, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday said it is too early to gauge the impact of Operation Sindoor along the Line of Control (LoC). He pointed out that Pak-backed terrorism has not ended, and infiltration attempts continue despite recent operations.

Speaking at a book launch event, General Dwivedi stated, “It is too early to comment on the effect of Operation Sindoor on the LOC situation as it has not been that long since it ended. Has state-sponsored terrorism ended? I don't think so, because infiltration attempts are still happening on the LOC. And we all know how many terrorists have been killed and how many of them have escaped.”

He clarified that Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, extended beyond the initially perceived three-day timeline. “You may be thinking that on May 10, the war finished; no, because it continued for a long time, because so many decisions were to be taken, and beyond that, of course, it will be difficult for me to share here,” he said.

The Army Chief highlighted the importance of coordination among the armed forces, likening the Indian Army’s movements to a “rhythmic wave” in which “everyone was in sync and fully aware of their orders.” On the topic of theatreisation, the integration of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, he said, “Theaterisation will happen, whether today or tomorrow. The question is only how long it will take.”

Dwivedi stressed that modern warfare demands a unified command across multiple agencies, from the tri-services to civil and cyber entities. “If one has to coordinate with so many agencies, theaterisation is the answer. Unity of command is paramount; a single commander is necessary to ensure effective execution,” he noted, responding to recent divergent views among service chiefs.

Beyond operations, General Dwivedi welcomed the recent GST reforms as a push for military modernisation. He highlighted the reduction of GST on drones from 18 percent to 5 percent, saying it would enable “large-scale procurement.” He added, “Our defence corridors will receive a major fillip as investments increase. MSMEs and start-ups, which often struggle with limited resources, will benefit immensely from this GST cut.”