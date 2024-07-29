'We are not looking to other countries...': Jaishankar dismisses involvement of any third party in India's border dispute with China

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday said that there is no involvement of any third party in India's border dispute with China. The issue must get resolved between the two neighboring countries, he added.

"We are not looking to other countries to sort out what is really an issue between India and China," Jaishankar said while responding to a series of questions at a press conference in Tokyo.

Jaishankar, who was attending a Quad foreign ministerial meeting, also said that India's relationship with China is strained and not going well.

"We have a problem, or, I would say, an issue between India and China...I think it is for two of us to talk it over and to find a way," he said.

"Obviously, other countries in the world would have an interest in the matter, because we are two big countries and the state of our relationship has an impact on the rest of the world. But we are not looking to other countries to sort out what is really an issue between us," he said, recalling his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi twice this month.

Jaishankar and Wang met last week in Laos during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings. They agreed on the importance of providing strong direction to complete the disengagement process after the military standoff in eastern Ladakh in May 2020.

India has consistently said that relations with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas. Jaishankar's comments come as the border dispute in eastern Ladakh reaches its fifth year in May.

On July 4, Jaishankar and Wang met in Astana, Kazakhstan, during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

Since May 2020, the Indian and Chinese militaries have been in a standoff, and a complete resolution of the border dispute has yet to be achieved, despite both sides disengaging from several friction points. Relations between the two nations significantly deteriorated following the intense clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, marking the most severe military conflict between them in decades. To date, 21 rounds of Corps Commander-level talks have been held to address the standoff.

India has been urging the People's Liberation Army to withdraw from the Depsang and Demchok areas. The latest round of high-level military talks took place in February. While the 21st round of talks did not yield a clear breakthrough, both sides agreed to uphold "peace and tranquillity" on the ground and to continue discussions on the path forward.