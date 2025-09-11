'We aren't capable yet': Nepal Gen Z leaders say not ready to take over, blame senior leaders for violence

Amid the ongoing protests in Nepal, Gen-Z leader Diwakar Dangal stressed that the youth movement is not yet ready to take over political leadership, but is determined to push for change.

“We are not capable of taking the leadership, and it will take us time to be mature enough to take the leadership. Attempts are being made to break us. Some of the party members have the misconception that they can infiltrate and create a division,” Dangal said.

Advertisement

He directly blamed senior political leaders for the ongoing unrest, adding, “This bloodshed is because of you (old leaders). If people start the bloodshed, then they would not survive. We don’t want bloodshed. We want to dissolve the parliament, but not to cancel the constitution.”

Dangal’s remarks come as protests continue to intensify across Nepal, with demonstrators demanding accountability, the resignation of political leaders, and sweeping reforms.

After KP Sharma Oli’s sudden ouster, the race for Nepal’s interim Prime Minister has intensified. Protesters first backed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, praised for her fearless record.

“Main Modi ji ko namaskar karti hoon (I greet Prime Minister Modi). I have a very good impression of Modi ji," Karki told CNN-News18, confirming she had accepted Gen Z’s request. “The Gen-Z group trusted me to lead the government for a short period.”

Advertisement

At 72, Karki vowed to prioritise victims of the protests but soon faced criticism for being “incompetent” and too old to lead. Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, another youth favourite, also declined the role.

This cleared the path for former Nepal Electricity Authority chief Kulman Ghising. “Since Bolendra Sah has not shown interest, Hark Sampang has little chance of leading everyone, and Sushila Karki is incompetent and over 70 years of age, it has been decided to send Engineer Kulman Ghising, a patriotic person who is loved by everyone," said Nepali Congress General Secretaries.

Ghising, 54, is celebrated for ending Nepal’s 18-hour daily power cuts during his NEA tenure. A graduate of RIT Jamshedpur with a Master’s from Tribhuvan University, he joined the authority in 1994, became managing director in 2016, and won national acclaim for resolving the power crisis.

Advertisement

Removed by the Oli government in March 2025 and replaced by Hitendra Dev Shakya in a move seen as politically driven, Ghising has now re-emerged as the frontrunner to lead Nepal’s interim government.