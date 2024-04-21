'We don't feel safe, but...': Mamata Banerjee says BJP conspiring between her and nephew Abhishek

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the ruling BJP of conspiring against her and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday, stating that they "do not feel safe". She also alleged that the BJP was specifically targeting her and the TMC General Secretary.

Speaking at an election rally in Balurghat, Mamata Banerjee urged Trinamool Congress leaders, workers, and the people of West Bengal to remain vigilant.

"The BJP is targeting me and Abhishek. We don't feel safe, but we are also not afraid of the saffron party's conspiracy. We urge everyone to be on guard against a conspiracy against TMC leaders and the people of West Bengal," she said.

Banerjee's statement followed a remark by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who hinted at a significant event on Monday that would impact the TMC and its leadership.

Hitting out at Adhikari, Mamata Banerjee said, "There is a traitor who joined the BJP to protect his family and ill-gotten wealth. Let me tell him, his threat to trigger a chocolate bomb explosion is treated with contempt by us".

"We will counter him by bursting firecrackers. For us, firecrackers are unravelling discrepancies in the PM Care Fund and 'jumla' of crediting Rs 15 lakh in every citizen's bank account. He only peddles falsehood," she said.

The Chief Minister criticized the BJP for changing the color of the Doordarshan logo, accusing the Modi government of tinting independent institutions like Doordarshan with saffron hues. She also expressed that the BJP's adoption of the color was disrespectful to the sacrifices made by monks and spiritual leaders throughout the country's history.

"Why did the DD logo suddenly turn saffron? Why were official residences of army personnel painted in saffron? Why was the uniform of police in Kashi (Varanasi) changed to saffron?" she questioned.

"We strongly protest the decision (to change the colour of DD logo). It is another instance of the BJP's authoritarian rule. If it returns to power, there will be no more polls in the future. There will be one man, one party rule, and religious rights of different communities will be at stake," Mamata Banerjee added.