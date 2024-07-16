'We had told him that life is tough in Army but...': Captain Thapa's family mourns their brave son's death in J&K terrorist attack

While showing pride and sorrow, Nilima Thapa fought back tears as she spoke about her son, Captain Brijesh Thapa, who was killed in a confrontation with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda last night. "He will never come home," she told ANI.

Speaking about how his 27-year-old son was as a person, Thapa said that he was a dedicated and uncomplaining boy who always aspired to join the Army. "He was very decent. He never complained about anything. And he always wanted to join the Army. We had told him that life is tough in the Army. He had also seen his father's life, and he still wanted to join the Army."

Despite the grief, Thapa expressed immense pride in her son’s service to the country. "But, there is also the fact that he is now very far away," she said, her eyes welling up. She emphasized that the government must and will respond to these attacks.

Captain Thapa, a second-generation Army officer, was remembered by his father, Colonel Bhuwanesh Thapa (retired), who expressed pride in his son's sacrifice. "I could not believe when I was informed that he was no more. He always wanted to be in the Army, right from his childhood. He used to wear my Army dress and roam around. Even after he completed his engineering, he still wanted to join the Army."

"He cleared the exam in the first attempt and joined the Army. I feel proud that my son has done something for the security of the nation. The sad part is we won't be able to meet him again," the veteran officer added.

Captain Thapa's uncle, Yogesh Thapa, called on the Centre to take strict action against the terrorists. "He joined the service five years ago. He was unmarried. As a family, the loss we have suffered is impossible to cope with," he said.

In the encounter that began last evening, Captain Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, and sepoys Bijendra and Ajay were killed. The gunfight erupted after a joint team of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir police initiated a search operation in Doda based on intelligence inputs. White Knight Corps reported that the exchange of fire started around 9 pm.

The Indian Army has extended its condolences, standing in solidarity with the bereaved families during this tragic time.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his sympathies, stating, "The Counter Terrorist operations are underway, and our soldiers remain committed to eliminate the scourge of terrorism and restore peace and order in the region," in a post on X.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also conveyed his condolences, saying, "Capt Brijesh Thapa, along with Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra, Sepoy Ajay sacrificed their lives fighting Jaish terrorists in Doda, Jammu Division last night. My deepest condolences to the families. The Nation stands with you in this toughest time of grief."