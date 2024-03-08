'We have strongly taken up the matter...': Govt firmly responds to Indians duped to join Russian Army

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday emphasized that it has strongly raised the issue of Indians allegedly being deceived into working for the Russian army in the conflict with Ukraine. The MEA stated that it is actively seeking the "early discharge" of these Indian nationals. It is noteworthy that two Indians have been confirmed to have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.



“Several Indian nationals have been duped to work with the Russian Army. We have strongly taken up the matter with the Russian government for early discharge of such Indian nationals." the MEA statement read.

In addition, MEA noted that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) successfully dismantled a human trafficking network through searches conducted in various cities, gathering substantial evidence to support their actions.

“Strong action has been initiated against agents and unscrupulous elements who recruited them on false pretexts and promises. The CBI yesterday busted a major human trafficking network conducting searches in several cities and collecting incriminating evidence. A case of human trafficking has been registered against several agents", the official statement informed.



"We once again appeal to Indian nationals to not be swayed by offers made by agents for support jobs with the Russian Army. This is fraught with danger and risk to life. We remain committed to the early release of our nationals serving as support staff with the Russian Army and their eventual return home." the statement read.

Confirming previous reports, it has been established that two Indian nationals were deceived into participating in the conflict on the side of Russia in its war against Ukraine.



The MEA has officially confirmed the death of Mohammed Asfan, a 30-year-old from Hyderabad, in the Russia-Ukraine war. Additionally, it has been reported that a 23-year-old Indian man, Hamil Mangukiya from Surat, who was working as a 'helper' with the Russian Army during the conflict, has also lost his life. Hamil had applied for a job in Russia through an online advertisement and arrived in Moscow from Chennai before being recruited as an assistant in the Russian Army.



Hamil Mangukiya lost his life in an airstrike carried out by Ukraine on February 21 in the Donetsk region near the Russia-Ukraine border. Prior to his demise, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had appealed for the rescue of Indian youths who were reportedly forced into joining the Russian Army.