'We keep cannons outside for decoration...': BJP's Navneet Rana challenges Asaduddin Owaisi on 'cannon' remark

In a new challenge to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP leader Navneet Rana has declared that followers of Lord Ram, also known as "Ram bhakts," are present in every corner of the nation. Rana made this statement in response to Owaisi's remark portraying his brother as a "cannon".



Rana, emphasizing her identity as a soldier's daughter, responded to Owaisi’s cannon remark by saying that such "cannons" were just ornamental items, merely for display outside her household.

Rana said, "We keep cannons outside for decoration... Owaisi says that he has kept his brother under control. It is good, otherwise Ram bhakts and Modi ji's lions are roaming in every street across the country. I am coming to Hyderabad soon."

Rana made his latest comments just a day after Asaduddin Owaisi spoke at a rally in Moghalpura, where he compared his younger brother Akbaruddin to a cannon that he had managed to control after significant effort.

"I have stopped chotte (Akbaruddin). You don't know who chotte is. He is a canon. Son of Salar. What do you want? Should I cut him loose?," Owaisi was heard saying.

The verbal clash occurred shortly after Rana, campaigning for BJP's Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate Madhavi Latha, said that if the police were absent for "15 seconds", the Owaisi brothers wouldn't know "where they came from and where they went." This statement was in response to a controversial 2013 speech by AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, who claimed that it would take them just "15 minutes" to adjust the "Hindu-Muslim ratio" in the country if the police were removed.

"The younger brother says remove the police for 15 minutes, then we'll show them what we can do. I want to tell them: Dear younger brother, 15 seconds police hata lo, dono ko pata nahin lagega ki wo kahan se aaya aur kidhar ko gaya (it might take you 15 minutes, but it will only take us 15 seconds. If the police are removed for 15 seconds, both the brothers will not know where they came from or where they went)," Rana said on May 9.

In response to Rana's comments, Asaduddin Owaisi challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give her "one hour" instead of "15 seconds" and mentioned that he wasn't "afraid" of the BJP leader.

"I am telling PM Modi to give 15 seconds. Not 15 seconds, but take one hour. We are not scared, we also want to see how much humanity is left in you," Owaisi said.

On Friday, Navneet Rana faced a case registered against her for her purported remarks that "a vote for Congress is a vote for Pakistan." The FIR was filed by the Telangana Police.