'We solve family matters like...': RSS leader on JP Nadda's 'BJP is capable' comment

RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar on Tuesday addressed the remarks made by BJP's National President JP Nadda, who had stated that the saffron party had grown from relying on the RSS to becoming self-sufficient.

When asked if Nadda's comments caused a rift between the BJP and RSS, Ambekar downplayed the issue, describing it as a "family matter." "We solve family matters like family matters. We don't discuss such issues on public platforms," Ambekar said at the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2024.

The discussion stemmed from comments Nadda made in May this year. In an interview with The Indian Express, Nadda remarked, "Shuru mein hum aksham honge, thora kum honge, RSS ki zaroorat padti thi...Aaj hum badh gaye hain, saksham hai… toh BJP apne aap ko chalati hai (In the beginning, we were less capable and needed the RSS. Today, we have grown and are capable. The BJP runs itself)."

Nadda's statement came ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, and after the BJP's performance in the polls, speculation arose regarding possible discontent within the RSS ranks.