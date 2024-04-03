'We will definitely get it': EAM Jaishankar on India's permanent seat in UNSC

India will get permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday. "We will definitely get it. But nothing big is ever achieved without hard work...we will have to work hard, and this time we will have to work even harder," he said while addressing a gathering in Gujarat's Rajkot.



The foreign minister said there is a feeling in the world that the UN has weakened. "There was a deadlock in the UN on the Ukraine war and no consensus was reached in the UN regarding Gaza. I think as this feeling increases, our chances of getting a permanent seat will increase," he added.

Jaishankar stressed that diligent work is essential to secure a seat in the UNSC. China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US are the UN's original permanent members. He acknowledged these countries' dominance as the permanent members, but said the international momentum was now favouring India's bid for a permanent seat.

The minister said the United Nations was formed around 80 years ago, and these five nations decided among themselves to become permanent members of its security council. He highlighted the historical context of the UNSC's formation, where five nations secured permanent membership, underscoring the evolving global landscape with around 193 countries today.

"But these five nations have kept their control, and it is strange that you have to ask them to give us their consent for a change. A few agree, a few others put forward their position with honesty, while others do something from behind," he said.

Jaishankar spoke about the collaborative proposals involving India, Japan, Germany, and Egypt which have been submitted to the UN, signalling progress. "But now, there is a feeling across the world that this should change, and India should get a permanent seat. I see this feeling increasing every year," he said.

The US, UK, France, and Russia, have backed India's bid for the UNSC seat, but China has opposed the move.

In January 2021, Jaishankar said that Beijing had blocked India's bid for membership at UNSC. Addressing the 13th All India Conference of China Studies organised by Institute of Chinese Studies and IIT Madras China Studies Centre, he said there is "duality" in China's behaviours towards India.

"There was China's opposition to India's membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group and to a permanent seat in the UN Security Council," he had said.