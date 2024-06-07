Weather today: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for multiple states, severe heatwave warning issued for UP

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal and Sikkim till June 10.

According to the forecast, Kerala is expected to see heavy rainfall till June 9; in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry to see heavy rainfall on June 7; in Andhra Pradesh on June 9 and 10 and Telangana on June 10.

“Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 06th-10th; Arunachal Pradesh during 08th-10th; Nagaland on 10th June, 2024," the IMD said in its bulletin.

The IMD has also forecast the possibility of hailstorms and squally winds reaching 50 to 60 kmph speeds in Rajasthan on June 7.

As per the forecast, heatwave conditions are likely to persist over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand on June 7.

Heatwave conditions will prevail in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Odisha till June 10.

The agency also issued alert of severe heatwave conditions in Uttar Pradesh from June 8-10.

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions likely in few parts of Uttar Pradesh and heatwave conditions likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, East Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha during 08th-10th June, 2024. pic.twitter.com/nUctGllY0e — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 6, 2024

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather conditions are likely over isolated parts of Odisha and Bihar on June 7 and in West Bengal till June 10.

According to the latest updates, the Southwest Monsoon has already set foot in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Over the next 2-3 days, monsoon is expected to advance further in Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea; most parts of Karnataka; some more parts of Maharashtra, Telangana & Coastal Andhra Pradesh; most parts of Westcentral Bay of Bengal and some more parts of Northwest Bay of Bengal. pic.twitter.com/GY2ZuIQmpV — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 6, 2024

The Met department in its weather bulletin forecasted thunderstorm accompanied by light to moderate rainfall, lightning and gusty winds over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, West Bengal and Sikkim till June 11.

“Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Saurashtra & Kutch, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Karnataka during next 5 days; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during 06th-08th June,” it added.