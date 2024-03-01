scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Amid El Nino conditions, Met Dept sees warmer start to summer this year

Feedback

Amid El Nino conditions, Met Dept sees warmer start to summer this year

India is likely to see above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts of the country in the March to May period, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Heatwave conditions are not expected over north and central India in March, he said. Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May.  Heatwave conditions are not expected over north and central India in March, he said. Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May. 

Brace for a warmer start to the summer season this year with El Nino conditions predicted to continue through the season. 
More heatwave days than normal are predicted for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and north interior Karnataka and many parts of Maharashtra and Odisha. 

The country is likely to record above-normal rainfall in March (more than 117 per cent of the long-period average of 29.9 mm). India is likely to see above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts of the country in the March to May period, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference. 

Related Articles


Heatwave conditions are not expected over north and central India in March, he said. Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May. 

Mohapatra said that the prevailing El Nino conditions -- the periodic warming of waters in the central Pacific Ocean -- will continue through the summer season and neutral conditions are likely to develop thereafter. La Nina conditions -- generally associated with good monsoon rainfall in India -- are likely to set in by the second half of the monsoon season. 

Published on: Mar 01, 2024, 4:16 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement