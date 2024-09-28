Weather update: Heavy rain sweeps through Maharashtra and surrounding areas

The monsoon season is making a strong comeback as cyclonic circulation has brought heavy rainfall to Maharashtra and its neighbouring regions over the past 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for districts including Mumbai, Pune, and Palghar as residents brace for continued downpours.

The IMD reported substantial rainfall in various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. In contrast, air quality in Delhi has notably improved, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping below 80, indicating a welcome enhancement in environmental conditions for residents.

The recent cyclonic activity has led to heavy rains across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, prompting meteorologists to predict continued adverse weather in these regions. However, the monsoon trough remains distant from the Delhi-NCR area, reducing the likelihood of significant rainfall.

Instead, Delhi will likely experience cloudy weather over the weekend, with a slight chance of light drizzling. The IMD forecasts that monsoon activities in the capital will conclude entirely after September 29, leading to a return of hot weather with temperatures projected to soar up to 37 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

In a broader weather overview, the IMD has issued an orange alert for eastern Uttar Pradesh, indicating potential heavy rain in the area. Additionally, a yellow alert for heavy rainfall has been declared for nine states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Madhya Pradesh, Western Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

The IMD also anticipates light to moderate rain in parts of Northeast India, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha in the next 24 hours.