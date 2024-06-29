WB Governor files defamation case against CM Mamata Banerjee over ‘Raj Bhavan incidents’ remarks

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has filed a defamation case against CM Mamata Banerjee after she claimed women complained to her saying that they were afraid to visit the Raj Bhavan because of the activities there.

Banerjee's remarks came a few weeks after a contractual employee accused Governor Ananda Bose of “molestation” following which the Kolkata Police also started a probe. The Governor has also filed a similar defamation cases against some Trinamool Congress (TMC) employees for making similar remarks.

"Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday moved the Calcutta High Court and filed a defamation suit against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party leaders for their comments," news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

Before filing the defamation, Governor Bose criticised CM Mamata Banerjee for her remarks and stated it was expected of public representatives not to create "erroneous and slanderous impressions. According to sources, Bose also named certain TMC leaders in defamation suits for making similar remarks.

After the defamation suit was filed, BJP and CPM also came in support of the governor. BJP leader Rahul Sinha said that Bose took the right decision by filing the case. "I think Governor Bose has taken the right decision. He should have taken this decision long back. I fully support him for this," Sinha said.

Veteran CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said that the tussle between Bose and Banerjee is not helping the state. "It's actually taking us down. They seem to have forgotten their Constitutional responsibilities. Their acts are damaging West Bengal's image at the national level," Chakraborty said.