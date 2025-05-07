While India slept, Operation Sindoor lit up terror camps in Pakistan: Here's what has happened so far

Just after midnight, as most of the country slept, India launched one of its most extensive counter-terror operations in recent years. Codenamed Operation Sindoor, the joint military strike targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, catching Islamabad completely off guard.

The daring overnight operation was a direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 tourists. Rafale fighter jets equipped with SCALP cruise missiles and Hammer precision-guided munitions struck deep inside Pakistani territory, with Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Muzaffarabad among the high-value targets.

Here's what's happened so far:

Initial signal from the Army: Just after midnight, the Indian Army posted a five-word message on X — “Justice is served. Jai Hind!” — followed by a video of military drills captioned, “Ready to strike, trained to win.”

Government statement : Minutes later, the government confirmed the strike, emphasising that no Pakistani military facilities were targeted. The operation was described as “focused, measured, and non-escalatory.”

Diplomatic outreach : The Indian Embassy in Washington released a statement citing “credible leads” linking Pakistan-based terrorists to the Pahalgam attack. The aim was to manage the global narrative and build diplomatic support.

Nine terror camps targeted : The strikes hit key terror hubs, including: Advertisement Bahawalpur (JeM headquarters) Muridke (LeT base linked to the Pahalgam attack) Muzaffarabad, Gulpur, Bhimber, Chak Amru, Bagh, Kotli, and Sialkot



Weapons deployed : Rafale fighter jets carried out the attacks using SCALP cruise missiles and HAMMER bombs, air-to-ground precision-guided munitions capable of deep strikes.

Prime Minister’s oversight : Prime Minister Narendra Modi monitored the operation through the night, fulfilling his pledge to “identify, track, and punish” every terrorist and their backers.

Pakistan’s response : Pakistan retaliated by opening artillery fire along the Line of Control in the Poonch-Rajouri sector, resulting in the deaths of three Indian civilians. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the strikes an “act of war” and claimed eight civilians, including women and children, were killed, with 33 others injured. Advertisement

Impact on civilian movement : Flight operations were suspended at key airports including Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Amritsar, and Dharamshala. Schools and colleges in parts of Kashmir were closed as a precautionary measure. Domestic airlines have cancelled multiple flights from various cities due to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

International reactions: India briefed major global powers including the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia. US President Donald Trump called the incident a “shame” and said he had anticipated some form of escalation.

Ambassador of Israel to India, Reuven Azar, also came in support of India's military action. In a post on 'X' he wrote, "Israel supports India’s right to self-defence. Terrorists should know there’s no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent."