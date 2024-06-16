‘Who says dads don’t talk much?’: Zomato's Father's Day video melts hearts of netizens on internet

This Father's Day, food delivery platform Zomato tugged at heartstrings with a video that captured the essence of the often unspoken bond between fathers and their children. The video, titled "Who says dads don't talk much?" has garnered significant traction on social media, racking up views and sparking emotional responses.

The clip opens with a young boy excitedly telling his father about his victory in a chess competition. The father, seemingly engrossed in his newspaper, simply nods in response. Dejected by the seemingly muted reaction, the son walks away. However, the video takes a heartwarming turn as it cuts to the father outside their home.

There, the video shows him proudly recounting his son's achievement to everyone he encounters – the milkman, the vegetable vendor, even a fellow passerby on the street. His face beams with pride as he narrates his son's win, a stark contrast to his initial reserved demeanor.

The video's simplicity and emotional resonance have struck a chord with viewers. Many online comments praised Zomato for capturing the essence of fatherhood – the quiet support, the unspoken pride, and the way fathers often express their love in subtle yet meaningful ways.

"Such an amazing ad," wrote one viewer on Instagram. Another user commented, "This video perfectly portrays how dads, despite not being very vocal, shower their kids with immense love."

Meanwhile, other brands also shared heartwarming messages on Father's Day celebrated on June 16.

Here's how First Officer Tejasvi Kalyan wishes his father Mr. Gurdyal Singh Kalyan from our OCC team a very #HappyFathersDay. #goIndiGo #IndiaByIndiGo pic.twitter.com/uPCA1I3ROE — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) June 16, 2024

IndiGo Airlines shared a touching video on X featuring first officer Tejasvi Kalyan wishing his father, Gurdyal Singh Kalyan, who was a passenger on the flight. The video starts with Singh adjusting his son's collar. Later, they pose together near the aircraft. Tejasvi, wishing all the fathers on board, says, "He worked tirelessly before, and I still see the energy in his eyes when he wakes up! Seeing that gives me the energy to wake up every day."

Tanishq, a well-known jewellery brand, celebrated the evolving relationship between a father and his daughter over the years. “Share this with your dad to say – ‘look how far we’ve come," the caption of the video read.