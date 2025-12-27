Why are Mumbai local trains cancelled this weekend? Full list of disruptions

Mumbai’s suburban rail network is set to witness significant disruptions over the weekend as Western Railway and Central Railway carry out large-scale infrastructure and maintenance works, resulting in cancellations, diversions and temporary suspension of local train services.

On the Western Railway section, major infrastructure upgrades are underway to enhance suburban train capacity as part of the Kandivali–Borivali Sixth Line extension project. The project, which began on December 20, will continue until January 18.

Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek said that during this period, an average of 70 to 80 local train services will be cancelled daily. However, disruptions will be more severe on December 27 and 28 due to critical technical works.

According to Abhishek, 296 local trains will be cancelled on December 27, followed by 235 cancellations on December 28. The higher number of cancellations is attributed to major operations such as line linking and electronic interlocking at Borivali.

He added that these blocks have been deliberately scheduled over weekends to minimise inconvenience to commuters. “Once the work is completed, it will help create a dedicated track for Mail and Express trains and allow more frequent and punctual suburban services,” he said.

The project is part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP), under which a separate sixth line is being constructed to segregate suburban and long-distance train movement.

Western Railway currently operates over 1,400 suburban local trains daily between Churchgate and Dahanu, covering a stretch of more than 125 kilometres. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and check updated train schedules to avoid inconvenience.